Standing Committee flags MDR gap in UPI ecosystem, calls for revenue model

On cyber fraud, the committee recommend that the DFS and RBI implement a "Penal Framework for Negligent Branches," where banks hosting multiple "mule accounts" are strictly penalised and held accountable for KYC lapses.

"The Committee urge the Department to mandate that all public and private sector banks provide a seamless, 24/7 digital interface with the DIU to ensure that "Freezing Orders" are executed within the golden hour. Furthermore, the Department must evaluate the integration of blockchain-based security and AI-driven mule account detection (such as MuleHunter.AI) to proactively flag suspicious account activity," said the report.