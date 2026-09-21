Home / Industry / News / Starbucks signs pact with TN govt to set up GCC in Chennai, create 800 jobs

Starbucks signs pact with TN govt to set up GCC in Chennai, create 800 jobs

The move comes days after US pharmacy chain Walgreens signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a GCC ​in the state's capital

Starbucks
Starbucks has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a global capability centre in Chennai (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters CHENNAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

US coffee chain Starbucks has ​signed a pact to set up ​a global capability centre (GCC) in ‌the southern Indian city of Chennai, creating roughly 800 technology jobs, the Tamil Nadu state government said on Monday.

Starbucks, which has roughly 500 cafes in India through its joint venture with Tata Consumer Products, did not immediately respond ‌to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes days after US pharmacy chain Walgreens signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a GCC ​in the state's capital, already home to tech centres of ‌global corporates including Citi, Barclays and American Express.

GCCs have ​moved ‌beyond low-cost back-office support, with global business groups ‌using these centres to support headquarters through higher-value functions such ‌as finance ​and software development, ​as well as research and development. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's solar boom faces a new test as rising costs squeeze returns

Premier Energies commissions largest solar cell plant, capacity at 10.6 GW

SC says CBDT circular not binding in courts, rejects Section 80HHC claim

Principal employer not liable for gratuity of contractual workers: SC

Premium

Top 10 pharma firms sustain volume growth as smaller rivals struggle

Topics :StarbucksTata StarbucksTamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentIndian investments into GCC

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Next Story