Starbucks signs pact with TN govt to set up GCC in Chennai, create 800 jobs

US coffee chain Starbucks has ​signed a pact to set up ​a global capability centre (GCC) in ‌the southern Indian city of Chennai, creating roughly 800 technology jobs, the Tamil Nadu state government said on Monday.

Starbucks, which has roughly 500 cafes in India through its joint venture with Tata Consumer Products, did not immediately respond ‌to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes days after US pharmacy chain Walgreens signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a GCC ​in the state's capital, already home to tech centres of ‌global corporates including Citi, Barclays and American Express.