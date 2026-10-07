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Starlink India ops built to meet country's regulatory needs: Official

Starlink Business Operations Vice President Lauren Dreyer said the company has made an investment in setting up the required infrastructure to serve the Indian market

Starlink
The government has granted licences to three companies, including Starlink, to provide satellite communication services in India (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:54 AM IST
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Elon Musk-led satellite communication firm Starlink has designed its operations to comply with India's security and other regulatory needs, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

Speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026, SpaceX's Starlink Business Operations Vice President Lauren Dreyer said the company has made an investment in setting up the required infrastructure to serve the Indian market.

" We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India," she said.

The government has granted licences to three companies, including Starlink, to provide satellite communication services in India.

However, the satcom companies need spectrum and security clearance to start their services.

"We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India," Dreyer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SpaceXInternet giantsinternet in India

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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