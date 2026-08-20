State levies added ₹7,000 crore to Coal India's bill in FY26: CMD B Sairam

CIL is one of the largest contributors to state revenues through royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, goods and services tax (GST), and other statutory payments, and we fully recognise the legitimate revenue interests of mineral-bearing states. At the same time, for a capital-intensive and long-gestation sector like coal mining, unexpected or retrospective levies create uncertainty in project economics. A stable and predictable taxation framework will support investment, capacity expansion, and reliable domestic coal supply, thereby contributing not only to the growth of the broader economy but also to the upward spiral of regional and local economies.