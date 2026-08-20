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Home / Industry / News / State levies added ₹7,000 crore to Coal India's bill in FY26: CMD B Sairam

State levies added ₹7,000 crore to Coal India's bill in FY26: CMD B Sairam

Coal India paid over Rs 32,000 crore in state statutory levies in FY26, with Sairam calling for a stable and predictable taxation framework

Coal India
premium
Coal India Chairman B Sairam
Saket Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:48 PM IST
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Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, or MMDR Amendment Act, B Sairam, chairman and managing director of state-owned mining behemoth Coal India (CIL), says unexpected and retrospective levies create uncertainty in project economics, increase the delivered cost of coal, and eventually impact power generation costs and tariffs. The company and its subsidiaries paid a mammoth ₹7,000 crore in state-specific levies, part of the total ₹32,000 crore paid by the company in mining-related payments to state governments in 2025-26, he told Saket Kumar in an email interview. Edited excerpts:
 
As the country’s largest miner, how do you view the provisions of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026?
 
CIL is one of the largest contributors to state revenues through royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, goods and services tax (GST), and other statutory payments, and we fully recognise the legitimate revenue interests of mineral-bearing states. At the same time, for a capital-intensive and long-gestation sector like coal mining, unexpected or retrospective levies create uncertainty in project economics. A stable and predictable taxation framework will support investment, capacity expansion, and reliable domestic coal supply, thereby contributing not only to the growth of the broader economy but also to the upward spiral of regional and local economies.
 
How much does CIL currently pay in the form of statutory payments such as royalty, DMF, cess, and state-specific levies?
 
CIL and its subsidiaries paid over ₹32,000 crore in statutory levies to the states during 2025-26, including royalty, DMF, state GST, cess, and other levies. The company paid ₹15,950 crore towards royalty, ₹4,750 crore towards DMF, ₹2,320 crore towards state GST, and ₹2,222 crore towards cesses, amounting to over ₹25,000 crore in 2025-26. Around ₹7,000 crore was paid towards other state-linked levies, including ₹4,888 crore to Jharkhand, ₹1,375 crore to Madhya Pradesh, ₹575 crore to Chhattisgarh, ₹92 crore to Uttar Pradesh, and ₹10 crore to Odisha.
 
How much financial relief could the amended legislation potentially provide to CIL?
 
This should not be viewed in terms of gains or losses. CIL remains firmly committed to supporting the economic development of the states in which it operates. A stable and predictable taxation framework will foster a positive business environment and encourage greater investment. This, in turn, will lead to higher mineral production, strengthen regional economies and create better employment opportunities for the local population.
 
Do you agree that uneven state-level levies increase coal costs and ultimately affect electricity tariffs?
 
Royalty, DMF, and GST are the major standard components of the statutory cost structure associated with coal supply. When additional or divergent levies are imposed, the delivered cost of coal increases. For the power sector, coal is a major input cost. Therefore, any increase in the statutory component of coal costs can ultimately affect the cost of power generation and, depending on the regulatory framework, electricity tariffs.
 
If the amendment creates a more uniform levy framework, will CIL reduce coal prices or improve margins?
 
In the financial statements, levies form part of expenses and come back to us in the form of revenue when passed on to consumers as a cost. Therefore, any change in such levies is not likely to materially affect CIL’s margins, as these are generally pass-through statutory components of the coal price recovered from customers.
 
Will the amended fiscal framework change CIL’s investment decisions, mine development plans or the economics of new mines?
 
CIL’s mine-development decisions are based on a much broader set of parameters. A large CIL mine involves upfront expenditure on land acquisition and rehabilitation, mine infrastructure, coal evacuation infrastructure, and heavy mining equipment. The investment decision further depends on the techno-economic viability of the mining project.
 
Greater certainty across the coal-to-power value chain will create a more conducive environment for sustained economic growth in the sector and contribute to improved livelihoods and the overall well-being of the local population.
   

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Topics :Coal IndiaMMDR Actcoal mining

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:30 PM IST

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