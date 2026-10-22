State power playbook: New scheme to improve renewable energy transmission

This means power generation capacity must be matched by storage, adequ­ate transmission infrastructure, and grids that are able to adapt to the fluctuations of renewable energy flows. States with low solar or wind energy capacity will benefit once transmission projects are commissioned to the successful bidders. “The principle underlying GEC-III is therefore clear: transmission must precede renewable energy generation. Adequate transmission availability provides certainty to renewable energy developers, reduces the risk of renewable energy curtailment and enables states to meet their renewable consumption obligation (RCO) trajectory,” the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in its statement launching the scheme earlier this month.