State scrutiny of pharma price mark-ups may lead to review of TMR policy

1. Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP among states to have conducted surveys on price mark-ups 2. In Aug 2026, Dept of Pharma told a parliamentary standing committee that it is examining a proposal to incorporate TMR into DPCO, 2013 3. Under DPCO, 2013:16% trade margin rate used to calculate ceiling price of scheduled “essential” formulations For Non-scheduled or “non-price capped” formulations, drugmakers are allowed to raise prices by up to 10% every year. 4. SC mooted why uniform 16% trade margin rate can’t be used as a blanket measure 5. Majority of industry supports move, but says margin caps need to be based on product categories 6. Dept of Pharma says MSME associations warn of job losses, lack of medicine availability due to TMR