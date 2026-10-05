State scrutiny of pharma price mark-ups may lead to review of TMR policy

While the Supreme Court Bench mooted why the MRP of essential medicines such as cancer drugs could not be capped at 16 per cent over the price to retailer (PTR), industry experts say applying the same percentage across all products may not be practical.
“A syringe, intravenous (IV) set, a cancer medicine and a specialised medical device have different manufacturing costs, procurement arrangements and supply chains. Some products are already covered by specific price controls, while others operate under different pricing provisions,” Agrawal said.
Another medtech industry executive added that a more practical approach would be to prescribe margins based on product categories, considering their cost structures and distribution requirements.