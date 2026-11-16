States woo global shipbuilders with sops; Sonowal eyes $10 bn opportunity

With competition for global shipyards heating up, state governments are trying to woo investors with additional incentives apart from the ₹69,725 crore package announced by the Centre last year.

In presentations made by their officials at the shipbuilding conclave in Delhi on Monday, five states offered shipbuilders detailed pitches on duty sops, industrial capex support and land facilitation, while manufacturers said they were keen to bring their business to India.

Speaking at the event, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pitched India's $10 billion investment opportunity, saying India's current vessel order book stands at $1.7 billion, of which 80 per cent comprises export orders.

Andhra Pradesh has pitched additional fixed capital incentives and incentives on power and tax, which can be customised for individual players willing to invest. It has sought exploratory pacts with all shipbuilders. The state has also recently moved to introduce the Investment Protection Act, which aims to insulate business commitments from political changes. The state had earlier sought anchor investors for its shipbuilding clusters, in which state-owned warship maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had emerged as the sole participant. Gujarat is building a shipbuilding cluster in Porbandar. The coastal state released its own shipbuilding policy this year with top-ups on central government sops. These include capital assistance for construction, interest subvention, research and development, skill development and dredging.

The state will offer 20 per cent capital assistance up to ₹150 crore, including an early-bird incentive, along with footing half of the maintenance dredging costs for a decade. Moreover, it will also give waivers on electricity and water and provide up to 10 per cent assistance for vessel development over and above the Centre’s shipbuilding financial assistance scheme. Maharashtra, which is looking to develop a shipbuilding cluster in Dighi, will offer investors capital assistance of 15 per cent of the project cost, paid in four equal instalments, according to the Maharashtra Shipbuilding, Ship Repair & Ship Recycling Policy, which was passed in 2025.

The ₹21,000 crore shipyard, according to the state’s estimates, will start generating around ₹22,000 crore in profits after five years, yielding a profit of around ₹4,000 crore. Odisha is eyeing a cluster in Kendrapara and has pitched its abundance of minerals and raw materials to investors. The location of the proposed cluster also has fewer mangroves and other ecologically sensitive areas, which would mean faster approvals and fewer environmental concerns. The preliminary CRZ assessment states that the identified area does not include major CRZ-I areas. Environmental and CRZ approvals remain necessary. The state will also offer a 20 per cent capital investment subsidy without any upper limit, while ancillary industries will get 30 per cent support without a cap. The state will also bear the entire cost of skilling workers and housing and accommodation for employees.

Tamil Nadu, which has already signed a memorandum of understanding for a major investment, will offer subsidies for shipyards under its shipbuilding policy, along with a 25 per cent subsidy for research and development and a 30 per cent payroll subsidy on ship design. Executives from 30 international shipyards were present at the event, along with shipping companies, equipment makers, banks, investors, diplomatic missions and Indian industry leaders. Among those taking part were HD KSOE, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, Fincantieri, Meyer Werft, Damen, Royal IHC, Everllence, Mitsui Engines, Wartsila, Kongsberg, Drydocks World Dubai, Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, MOL and DP World.