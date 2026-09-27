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Statsguru: India's chip aspirations face funding gap despite policy push

India ranks third in semiconductor firm registrations, but weak funding, R&D spending and a widening trade deficit remain concerns

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India ranked third globally in semiconductor firm registrations between 2017 and August 2026, but the number of new firms has fallen sharply over the years.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reiterated  his vision of positioning India as a “trustworthy” destination for semiconductor manufacturing. However, the sector’s growth trajectory highlights the challenges despite the government announcing two packages to boost the sector. 
India ranked third globally in semiconductor firm registrations between 2017 and August 2026, but the number of new firms has fallen sharply over the years.   
 
In 2026, the United States accounted for 48 per cent of global semiconductor funding and China for 6.8 per cent, while India’s share stood at just 0.6 per cent. 
 
Within India, semiconductor design and manufacturing services, electronic manufacturing services, and electronic components accounted for the largest share of firms in the sector. 
 
Nearly  78 per cent of semiconductor firms established between 2017 and August 2026 were unfunded. 
 
Corporate investment in innovation also remains limited. Research and development expenditure as a share of revenue in companies such as HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions ranges between just 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, India’s semiconductor trade deficit has widened significantly, rising from $6.8 billion in 2017-18 to $34 billion in 2025-26.
 
   

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Topics :StatsGurusemiconductorsemiconductor industrymanufacturing

First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

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