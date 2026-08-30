Statsguru: Sugar tastes bitter as retail prices surge amid tighter supply

All-India average retail sugar prices in have surged by 39 percent as on August 27 year-on-year. The government has attributed the rise to lower domestic production, weather-related crop damage, higher festive demand, and rising global prices. At the same time, India’s sugar trade surplus has narrowed. It stood at $1.6 billion in 2019-20, rose to $5.4 billion in 2022-23, but fell sharply to $775 million in 2025-26. Country-wise data shows that African nations dominate India’s sugar exports, with Somalia, Sudan, and Libya together accounting for 36 per cent of shipments. On the consumption side, India’s sugar consumption as a share of production has climbed from 93 per cent in 2019-20 (Oct-Sept) to 100.3 per cent in 2025-26 (Oct-Sept), reflecting rising domestic demand. Ethanol blending trends also reveal a shift. The share of sugarcane syrup in ethanol feedstock rose from 20 per cent in 2019-20 to 51 per cent in 2023-24, before declining to 41 per cent in 2025-26. Meanwhile, corn kernels (25 per cent) and rice (12 per cent) have gained ground, indicating slow diversification in India’s ethanol strategy. Globally, except for Brazil and Thailand, other top sugar-producing countries consume between 93 per cent and 125 per cent of their output in their 2024-25 sugar season.