Buzzing :

Weekly Economy WrapWeather ForecastNepal Flood VictimsUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floods
Home / Industry / News / Statsguru: Sugar tastes bitter as retail prices surge amid tighter supply

Statsguru: Sugar tastes bitter as retail prices surge amid tighter supply

India's sugar prices have surged 39% year-on-year as lower output and rising demand narrow the trade surplus, while ethanol production diversifies beyond sugarcane

Sugar, ethanol production, Sugarcane, Sugar prices
premium
Representative image
Jayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 10:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
All-India average retail sugar prices in have surged by 39 percent as on August 27 year-on-year. The government has attributed the rise to lower domestic production, weather-related crop damage, higher festive demand, and rising global prices. At the same time, India’s sugar trade surplus has narrowed. It stood at $1.6 billion in 2019-20, rose to $5.4 billion in 2022-23, but fell sharply to $775 million in 2025-26. Country-wise data shows that African nations dominate India’s sugar exports, with Somalia, Sudan, and Libya together accounting for 36 per cent of shipments. On the consumption side, India’s sugar consumption as a share of production has climbed from 93 per cent in 2019-20 (Oct-Sept) to 100.3 per cent in 2025-26 (Oct-Sept), reflecting rising domestic demand. Ethanol blending trends also reveal a shift. The share of sugarcane syrup in ethanol feedstock rose from 20 per cent in 2019-20 to 51 per cent in 2023-24, before declining to 41 per cent in 2025-26. Meanwhile, corn kernels (25 per cent) and rice (12 per cent) have gained ground, indicating slow diversification in India’s ethanol strategy. Globally, except for Brazil and Thailand, other top sugar-producing countries consume between 93 per cent and 125 per cent of their output in their 2024-25 sugar season.
 
 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan named among TIME's top AI leaders

Gaurs Group buys 35 acre land parcels along Yamuna Expressway for ₹700 cr

GTRI calls for review of quality control orders to ease trade barriers

TARIL enters nuclear power sector with first transformer order from NPCIL

Smartworks to invest ₹600 crore in expansion, centres to meet rising demand

Topics :India sugarSugar pricesSugar demand

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

Next Story