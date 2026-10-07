Steel ministry unlikely to seek curbs on cheap imports despite mills' plea

India's steel ministry is unlikely to push for any new measures to curb cheap imports ​in the near term, turning down a request from ​domestic steelmakers, according to a government source with direct knowledge of ‌the matter.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, was a net importer of finished steel in April-August, shipping in 3.5 million metric tons of the alloy, up 29.5% from a year ago. China accounted for 31.8% of imports, making it the top exporter of finished steel to India in the period.

India launched an anti-dumping probe into hot-rolled steel imports from China, Japan and Russia in June.

New Delhi had last December imposed import tariffs, locally known as a safeguard duty, ‌on some grades for three years. There has been a surge in imports despite the measure. Last week, the federal steel secretary said imports were a challenge. A steel analyst said there was a petition from a steel mill to raise the safeguard duty above 20% from the current 11.5%. But the government source said no hike was planned at present because steel ​prices were already high. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the import policy ‌is confidential. India's steel ministry did not respond to a request for comment.