Steelmakers turn to value-added products as end-users move upmarket

Sehul Bhatt, director, Crisil Intelligence, observed that India’s crude steel capacity increased by 23 per cent between 2023-24 and 2025-26, compared with around 20 per cent growth in domestic steel demand.

The move up the value chain for steel producers has been underway for some time, both organically and through acquisitions. As billions of dollars continue to flow into upstream capacity, companies are also allocating a higher share of capital towards downstream operations, expanding their product mix and capabilities to capture a larger share of higher-margin segments.

Major steelmakers are sharpening their focus on value-added steel as end-user industries such as automotive, appliance, and construction demand higher-performance products and move towards premium offerings.

Hot-rolled coil (HRC) capacity expanded faster, by 29 per cent, intensifying competitive pressure on prices, he said. “Consequently, producers are increasing the conversion of HRC into cold-rolled and other downstream products to improve product differentiation and margins.”

At the same time, Bhatt said demand for value-added steel, particularly from the automotive and white goods sectors, is rising. “This trend is expected to sustain as India transitions towards an upper-middle-income economy.”

Premiumisation raises the bar

Producers point to the growing market for value-added steel as the rationale for moving up the chain.