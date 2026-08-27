Steelmakers turn to value-added products as end-users move upmarket

He said more than 60 per cent of the company’s production should eventually be value-added. “Of 12-12.5 mt, at least 7 mt-plus should be value-added. This includes value-added plates and HRC, galvanised products, rails and high-hardened rails, material for seamless tubes, special alloy steel, angles, channels, beams, pipes and structural pipes.”
Steel can also increasingly replace brick and concrete in housing and commercial construction, Sharma pointed out.
Steelmakers have deployed a mix of organic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to move up the value chain.
JSW Steel’s Acharya said, “We have been bringing value-added technology into the country — from advanced high-strength automotive steel for lightweighting to cold-rolled non-oriented for electric motors, various coated steels, tinplate, and special alloy steels.”