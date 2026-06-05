STT Global Data Centres acquires land in Navi Mumbai for ₹282 crore

STT Global Data Centres has bought a land parcel in Navi Mumbai for ₹282 crore to develop a data centre, adding to the data centre real estate deal flow in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to the deal-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the property consists of a land parcel measuring 14,093 square metres, along with an existing built-up structure of 6,828 square metres.

STT Global Data Centres has bought the land from Repro India Limited, a publishing industry services firm based in Mumbai. STT has paid stamp duty of ₹2.55 crore for the transaction registered on May 22, 2026.

The land bought by STT Global Data Centres is located in the TTC Industrial Area, MIDC, Village Khairane, Navi Mumbai. Business Standard's email queries sent to STT Global Data Centres and Repro India remain unanswered. STT Global Data Centres has a presence across 10 Indian cities, with 30 facilities and a combined IT load of 400 MW. According to its website, the company operates three data centres in the Navi Mumbai region. These include the completed STT Navi Mumbai 1 facility with an IT load of 28.4 MW, and two under-development facilities, STT Navi Mumbai 2 and STT Navi Mumbai 3, with a combined IT load of 90 MW.

Last month, Amazon Data Services India purchased 10.6 acres (approximately 42,955 square metres) of land in MMR's Palava for ₹125.13 crore from Lodha Developers. Amazon had bought approximately 38.18 acres of land in Palava in November 2024 for ₹450 crore to develop a data centre. India's data centre market has entered a defining phase of expansion, with live IT capacity across the country's seven primary markets surpassing 1.6 GW by the end of 2025, according to Knight Frank India, a property consultancy firm. MMR accounts for nearly 47 per cent of India's total live capacity. The city's live IT load reached 766.6 MW by the end of 2025 and is projected to approach 866 MW by 2027.