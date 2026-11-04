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Sugar prices rise over ₹4/kg despite govt steps, retail rate hits ₹59.50

Sugar prices have risen by over ₹4 per kg in a month, with retail prices averaging ₹59.50, despite government measures to improve supplies during the festive season.

Sugar, ethanol production, Sugarcane, Sugar prices
Sugar prices have climbed by more than ₹4 per kg in a month, with average retail rates reaching ₹59.50 per kg, amid tight supplies and strong festive demand.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 5:43 PM IST
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Sugar prices have risen by more than Rs 4 per kg over the last month in both retail and wholesale markets, even as the government moves to ease tight supplies during the festival season.
 Average daily retail and wholesale prices stood at Rs 59.50 per kg and Rs 55.40 per kg, respectively, according to consumer affairs ministry data.
 On a year-on-year basis, prices are up Rs 12-13 per kg. A year ago, retail sugar was at Rs 46.50 per kg and wholesale at Rs 43.23 per kg.
 Kolkata recorded the highest retail price among the metros at Rs 65 per kg on November 3, against Rs 50 a year earlier. Delhi followed at Rs 64 per kg (Rs 46 a year ago), while Mumbai logged Rs 61 per kg (Rs 45).
 Prices remain elevated mainly because 2025-26 production fell short of earlier estimates. Festive demand, crop damage, tighter global supplies and hoarding have added to the pressure.
 The government has responded with stock limits, imports, closer monitoring and an earlier start to crushing.
India produced 8.45 lakh tonnes of sugar in the first month of the 2026-27 season (October-September), the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) said on Monday.
 The crushing season began on October 8, and 152 mills had produced the sugar till October 30, adding to domestic supplies during the ongoing festive period.
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Topics :Sugar pricessugar productionIndia inflation

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

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