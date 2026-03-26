Travel firms, hotels roll out discounts as summer demand gathers pace

EaseMyTrip, too, has launched a limited-period campaign offering discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹5,000 on flights and up to ₹10,000 on hotel bookings.
“As we approach the summer travel season, we are witnessing sustained demand across both domestic and international destinations, particularly across short-haul routes. With the Sunny Getaway Sale, we aim to offer customers greater value through competitive pricing and a wide selection of travel options across categories,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.