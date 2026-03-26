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Travel firms, hotels roll out discounts as summer demand gathers pace

Travel firms and hotels announce discounts to tap rising summer demand, even as higher fuel costs and policy changes are expected to push up airfares during the peak season

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Not just hotels, online platforms, too, are introducing offers in time for the summer season
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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As the Indian summer season begins and people start pencilling dates on calendars to plan their breaks for the coming months, travel companies and hotels have started to roll out discounts to cash in on the growing demand.
 
Sarovar Hotels has launched a limited-period offer, allowing guests to book a two-night stay and receive the third night complimentary.
 
At select locations, the chain is also offering up to 15 per cent savings on food and beverages. To cater to larger travel groups, children up to 10 years of age can stay and dine complimentary.
 
“Summer remains one of the strongest travel seasons in India, particularly for family-led leisure demand. With the campaign, our objective is to create a compelling value proposition that encourages guests to stay longer and explore more destinations within our portfolio,” said Nitika Khanna, director, marketing and communications, Sarovar Hotels.
 
Not just hotels, online platforms, too, are introducing offers in time for the summer season.
 
With its annual Nation on Vacation campaign, Cleartrip is offering steep discounts on domestic and international flights, hotel stays, buses, and holiday packages. There are also offers on co-branded credit cards for travellers.
 
“This summer, we’re creating a real sense of excitement and pairing it with incredible deals that make it easier than ever for people to say ‘yes’ to travel,” said Pallavi Saxena, chief marketing and revenue officer at the platform.
 
These deals come at a time when travel is set to get more expensive. As the war in West Asia continues to put pressure on oil supply and crude oil prices remain elevated, flight operators are feeling the impact. The government’s mandate of free seat allocation and the removal of fare caps will also add to the price travellers shell out for tickets.
 
EaseMyTrip, too, has launched a limited-period campaign offering discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹5,000 on flights and up to ₹10,000 on hotel bookings.
 
“As we approach the summer travel season, we are witnessing sustained demand across both domestic and international destinations, particularly across short-haul routes. With the Sunny Getaway Sale, we aim to offer customers greater value through competitive pricing and a wide selection of travel options across categories,” said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.
 

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Topics :Travel & tourismhotels in IndiaEaseMyTripCleartripDGCAair faresair fare hike

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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