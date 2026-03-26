Travel firms, hotels roll out discounts as summer demand gathers pace

As the Indian summer season begins and people start pencilling dates on calendars to plan their breaks for the coming months, travel companies and hotels have started to roll out discounts to cash in on the growing demand.

Sarovar Hotels has launched a limited-period offer, allowing guests to book a two-night stay and receive the third night complimentary.

At select locations, the chain is also offering up to 15 per cent savings on food and beverages. To cater to larger travel groups, children up to 10 years of age can stay and dine complimentary.

“Summer remains one of the strongest travel seasons in India, particularly for family-led leisure demand. With the campaign, our objective is to create a compelling value proposition that encourages guests to stay longer and explore more destinations within our portfolio,” said Nitika Khanna, director, marketing and communications, Sarovar Hotels.

Not just hotels, online platforms, too, are introducing offers in time for the summer season.

With its annual Nation on Vacation campaign, Cleartrip is offering steep discounts on domestic and international flights, hotel stays, buses, and holiday packages. There are also offers on co-branded credit cards for travellers.

“This summer, we’re creating a real sense of excitement and pairing it with incredible deals that make it easier than ever for people to say ‘yes’ to travel,” said Pallavi Saxena, chief marketing and revenue officer at the platform.