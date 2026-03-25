Sunil Bharti Mittal to retire as Airtel Africa chair; Vittal to take over

Sunil Bharti Mittal will retire as chairman of Airtel Africa in July this year at the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting, the board said on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing succession plan.

Airtel Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel with operations across 14 countries, said Bharti Airtel’s executive vice chairman Gopal Vittal will be appointed non-executive chair.

Mittal’s son, Shravin Bharti Mittal, will take on the role of deputy chair from the same date.

“As Deputy Chair, Mr. Mittal will ensure continuity with the founding family and significant shareholder, and will be the Board's conduit with the Airtel Money Board… and with Airtel Africa's headquarters in Dubai,” the company said in a statement.

Vittal’s appointment follows the terms of the relationship agreement signed in June 2019 between Airtel Africa, Bharti Airtel and other group entities. Shravin Mittal currently serves on the Airtel Money Board and is based in Dubai, where Airtel Africa’s headquarters is located. Mittal has been chairman of Airtel Africa since its listing in 2019 and played a key role in shaping the company’s growth following Bharti Airtel’s acquisition of Zain Telecom’s African operations in 2010. “It has been an honour to lead Airtel Africa… I am confident that now is the time for me to step aside as Chair,” Mittal said, adding that he will remain available to support the company if required.