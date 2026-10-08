Sunil Mittal responds to Musk, says Eutelsat OneWeb also awaiting approvals

Eutelsat OneWeb is also awaiting approvals to begin satellite services in India, said Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, which is the largest shareholder in Eutelsat Group, the merged entity of French satellite major Eutelsat and UK’s OneWeb.

Mittal’s comments came in response to questions from the media on allegations made by American billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and its satellite broadband service Starlink, that Starlink’s entry into India was being blocked by “certain oligarchs”.

“We’re waiting for our own approvals,” Mittal said on Thursday on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.

He added that satellite services from the group would begin “hopefully soon” in India.

Musk’s comments, posted late Wednesday on social media platform X, which he also owns, triggered a debate online. Some argued that satellite broadband services would primarily cater to the remotest parts of the country, which would represent only a small share of India’s geography, with most regions already covered by terrestrial networks. Asked about the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of rival Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom services provider, Mittal said the industry was awaiting the listing. “We’re all looking forward to a huge, successful IPO,” he said. On concerns that telecom manufacturing had not scaled sufficiently in India, Mittal said an international framework was needed to make further progress.