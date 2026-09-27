Supply constraints support premium office rents in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR

Large office leases in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) are fetching premium rentals in key micro-markets, even as rents vary significantly across locations, with consultants attributing the premium to constraints in quality Grade A space and sustained occupier demand.

Data from real estate data analytics firm Propstack on the top five registered office leases across cities in 2026 shows the variation. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the University of Western Australia-India leased 116,540 square feet in Andheri East at ₹205 per square foot (psf) per month, while Amazon Data Services India took 174,176 square feet at ₹159 psf per month in Powai.

In Delhi, Hero MotoCorp leased 231,108 square feet in Aerocity at ₹215 psf per month. In Gurgaon, Google India took 617,448 square feet at ₹171 psf per month, while Accenture leased 164,881 square feet in Noida at ₹192 psf per month. However, the data also shows that these premium transactions are concentrated in certain micro-markets rather than representing rents across the entire markets. "The rental value of a commercial real estate asset is not solely dependent on demand but largely depends on the cost and availability of land," said Peush Jain, managing director, commercial leasing and advisory, Anarock Group. Prominent central business districts in NCR and MMR have a scarcity of land for greenfield development compared with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he said.

Jain said the average rent at BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) in MMR ranges between ₹350 and ₹570 psf per month, compared with ₹130-230 psf per month in Bengaluru's CBD (Central Business District). In high-rent markets, leasing volume is capped by a shortage of quality stock, rather than weak occupier interest, he said. Realty consultant CBRE said the rental premium in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR is primarily a supply-scarcity story in core micro-markets, coupled with a flight to quality among occupiers. In Mumbai, BKC and BKC Periphery, and in Gurgaon, Golf Course Road and NH-8, vacant contiguous Grade A+ space in modern, environment, social and governance (ESG)-compliant assets is constrained.

Earlier, quoted rentals rose 2-7 per cent in Mumbai and 2-4 per cent in Delhi-NCR in the second quarter of 2026, according to CBRE. US-based consultant Cushman & Wakefield, however, cautioned against extrapolating the highest registered deals to the broader Delhi-NCR market. Across its full universe of transactions, Mumbai is the priciest market, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, while Chennai has the lowest rentals among these markets. "Delhi NCR's fourth position is due to the still relatively higher vacancy even though healthy leasing activity in 2025 and H1 2026 has pushed up rentals close to Hyderabad," said Veera Babu, executive managing director, tenant representation - India, Cushman & Wakefield.

Mumbai, meanwhile, has seen vacancy decline consistently as demand has outpaced supply additions, resulting in one of the highest rental growth rates among major cities, Babu said. In Delhi-NCR, supply also increased significantly in 2025, leaving aggregate vacancy relatively high, although it has declined in recent quarters. According to Hardeep Dayal, president (commercial) of Bengaluru-based developer Bhartiya Urban, “City-level availability does not necessarily mean suitable space is readily available for every occupier. Companies increasingly have specific requirements around Grade A quality, floor plates, sustainability, connectivity, amenities and technology infrastructure, which narrows the pool of genuinely substitutable stock. The rental premium is therefore a function of both asset-specific supply constraints and the depth of occupier demand.”

Further, city-wise, Bengaluru has traditionally dominated India’s office leasing volumes. It saw office transactions spanning 14.1 million square feet in H1 2026, more than any other top Indian market. Industry experts say leasing volumes and rental values are driven by different factors, with occupiers weighing talent, ecosystem depth, Grade A supply, connectivity, operating costs and scalability. The Propstack transactions also highlight diversified occupier demand beyond traditional technology companies. The data showed IT/ITeS as the largest occupier, followed by non-IT global capability centres (GCCs), flex space operators, automotive and manufacturing, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Harsh Binani, co-founder at flex space provider Smartworks, said, “Demand today is far more broad-based from a sectoral perspective than it was a few years ago. To substantiate, approximately 75 per cent of Smartworks' new revenue in Q1 FY27 came from non-IT sectors – including BFSI, consulting, engineering and manufacturing – which underscores the depth of diversification across our portfolio.”