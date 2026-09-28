Home / Industry / News / Supreme Court allows forensic audit in Fortis-IHH Healthcare unit case

Supreme Court allows forensic audit in Fortis-IHH Healthcare unit case

Fortis Healthcare had filed a petition against an order that directed the appointment of a forensic auditor into alleged asset dissipation by former promoters, or controlling shareholders, of Fortis

Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Reuters Sept 28
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare said on Monday that India's top court has disposed of Fortis Healthcare's petition challenging a ​court-ordered forensic audit concerning a decade-long dispute, allowing ​the audit to proceed.

• Fortis Healthcare had filed a petition ‌challenging a late August court order, which directed the appointment of a forensic auditor into alleged asset dissipation by former promoters, or controlling shareholders, of Fortis.

• Japan's Daiichi Sankyo had claimed that former Fortis promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, had moved or disposed of assets that could have been used to satisfy an arbitration award the Japanese drugmaker won in 2016.

• The court-ordered audit would investigate the alleged disposal of the former ‌promoters' Fortis shareholding, subsequent change in the control of the Indian hospital operator, and the role of the relevant stakeholders.

• IHH reiterated on Monday that its unit, Northern TK Venture Pte (NTK), acquired a 31% stake in Fortis in 2018 via a "transparent, widely public and fully regulated competitive bidding process".

• "No secondary shares were acquired from the ​former promoters and judgement debtors, Mr Malvinder Mohan Singh and Mr Shivinder Mohan Singh, ‌and no payments were made to them," IHH's statement said.

• The firm said it had suffered losses from delays in obtaining ​approvals ‌to buy the stake, even though it was not a party to ‌the dispute involving Daiichi Sankyo and its judgment debtors.

• IHH will fully cooperate with the forensic audit, the company added.

• IHH is ‌one ​of the world's ​largest private healthcare groups operating 190 healthcare facilities across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye and India.

• Fortis runs 36 ‌healthcare facilities with ​over 6,000 beds across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real estate capital inflows hit record $9.5 bn in Q3 on data centre demand

Labour Minister Mandaviya calls for continuous reskilling amid AI boom

Large-format malls to drive India's retail expansion through 2031: JLL

Airbnb, Tourism Ministry sign MoU to strengthen India's homestay ecosystem

India's merchandise exports rise 15% this fiscal till Sep 21: Goyal

Topics :Fortis HealhcareSupreme Court

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Next Story