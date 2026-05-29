Supreme Court sets aside ₹447 crore Sebi disgorgement order against RIL

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ( Sebi ) order directing Reliance Industries Limited ( RIL ) to give back ₹4,47.27 crore, along with interest, in the long-running Reliance Petroleum Limited (RPL) futures trading case of 2007.

A separate ₹25 crore penalty imposed on RIL was, however, upheld by the Court.

The Court held that allegations of fraud and market manipulation against the company could not be sustained under the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, 2003.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan partly allowed RIL’s appeal against a Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) ruling that had upheld the market regulator’s findings. The Court found fault with the tribunal’s conclusion that RIL had engaged in fraudulent conduct while trading in RPL futures.

“We have reached the conclusion that the SAT in its majority judgment committed an egregious error in passing the impugned judgment in so far as the question of fraud under regulations 3 and 4 of the PFUTP Regulations, respectively, is concerned,” the Bench observed. With the finding of fraud set aside, the Court held that the disgorgement order could no longer stand. It consequently directed the return of ₹250 crore that RIL had deposited in the Investor Protection Fund, pursuant to interim directions issued during the pendency of the litigation. However, the Court did not grant RIL complete relief. It affirmed Sebi’s conclusion that the company had breached position-limit requirements prescribed under the regulator's 2001 circulars governing derivatives trading.

The Bench described the lapse as a regulatory violation relating to disclosure and position limits, rather than a case of fraudulent manipulation of the securities market. “We concur with the observations of the SAT in its majority judgment as regards the penalty to be levied on the appellant No. 1 (RIL) for alleged violation of the disclosure requirements under 2001 SEBI circular in respect of position limits,” the Court said. The proceedings stemmed from RIL’s plan to monetise a portion of its holding in Reliance Petroleum Limited, its subsidiary at the time. In March 2007, the company decided to divest around 5 per cent of its stake, amounting to 225 million shares.

According to the record, between November 1 and November 6, 2007, RIL used 12 entities as agents to build net short positions of 99.2 million shares in RPL’s November futures contracts at an average price of ₹265.67 per share. Between November 6 and November 29, it sold 202.9 million shares of RPL in the cash market, generating proceeds of about ₹4,500 crore. Sebi’s case focused particularly on trading activity on November 29, 2007, the expiry day of the futures contracts. The regulator alleged that RIL sold 22.5 million shares during the final 10 minutes of trading, with most of the orders placed below the prevailing market price. This contributed to the settlement price being fixed at ₹215.25 per share, substantially lower than earlier levels.