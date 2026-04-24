Supreme Court upholds CCI's power to close cases without hearing informant

The Supreme Court of India on Friday declined to interfere with a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) holding that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is not obliged to notify, or hear an informant before closing a case at the initial stage, under Section 26(2) of the Competition Act.

Section 26(2) enables the CCI to close a matter if it finds no prima facie case of anti-competitive agreements (Section 3), or abuse of dominant position (Section 4) upon reviewing information or references.

A Bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan dismissed a challenge brought by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) against the appellate tribunal’s January 13, 2026 decision, which had endorsed the regulator’s closure of abuse of dominance allegations against Singareni Collieries Company.

Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for KPCL, argued that while directions issued under Section 26(1) are administrative, an order under Section 26(2) effectively terminates proceedings and impacts rights, thereby attracting principles of natural justice under Section 36. He contended that the watchdog had examined aspects such as market share and dominance, but still shut the matter without granting the complainant a hearing. The Bench, however, was not persuaded and rejected the plea at the admission stage. In its earlier ruling, the appellate tribunal had interpreted the statutory scheme to conclude that “no notice at this stage is envisaged under sub-section (2) of Section 26 of the Act”.

It further observed that neither the parent statute, nor the accompanying regulations contemplate issuing notice to an informant at the initial stage, and therefore, found no infirmity in the Commission’s approach. Dismissing KPCL’s appeal, the tribunal held that the allegation of violation of natural justice was “completely untenable". It also noted that the Commission had gone into the merits of the information and issued a reasoned order consistent with the framework of Section 26(2). The dispute stemmed from a complaint lodged by KPCL before the competition regulator, accusing SCCL of abusing its dominant position in the supply of non-coking coal used by thermal power producers. It was alleged that SCCL, along with entities of Coal India, had acted in concert to distort competition.