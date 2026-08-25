Suzlon secures 250 MW wind energy order from Torrent Green Energy

Wind turbine maker Suzlon on Tuesday said it has secured a new wind energy order of 250 MW from Torrent Green Energy.

This sixth order from Torrent takes the cumulative partnership between the two companies to over 1.3 GW across three key states - Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, a company statement said.

"For us, the true measure of success is not a single order, but partnerships that endure and grow over time. Torrent Green Energy has been one of our most valued partners for over a decade, and we are honoured that this relationship has grown into one of Suzlon's largest customer partnerships," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.