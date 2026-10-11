Suzlon to invest ₹550 crore to set up 3 AI-powered blade factories by 2027

Suzlon Group is investing around ₹550 crore to set up three AI-powered blade factories to fast-track execution of its order book and meet the rising demand of the domestic wind industry, company co-founder Girish Tanti said.

While two blade facilities have been planned for Gujarat and Karnataka, the third will come up in Tamil Nadu, Tanti told PTI in an interaction. Suzlon already has five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule and Anantapur.

With the addition of the three units, Suzlon will have India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity with a total of 18 factories. When asked about investment in these new factories, Tanti said the company has earmarked capex of ₹550 crore for the three projects, funded from internal accruals. ₹200 crore is for the Tamil Nadu project; the remaining will be utilised for Gujarat and Karnataka facilities.

He said these factories will be closer to wind project sites to improve logistics. The estimated time period for setting up these facilities is by 2027. Sharing details, he said these will be smart factories with AI-enabled solutions to boost productivity, quality and safety. The move aims to accelerate orderbook execution and meet growing demand for indigenised wind equipment, Tanti said, adding that the government is also promoting the use of efficient Made-in-India equipment. The new plants will create 3,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs with 80 per cent rural employment. As of March 2026, Suzlon had an order book of around 6 GW of wind energy projects from multiple clean energy players.