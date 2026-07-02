Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 21% sales growth in June at 115,030 units

Domestic sales for June increased to 91,264 units, up 23 per cent from 73,934 units a year ago, it said, adding exports stood at 23,766 units for the reporting month, with a 12 per cent year-on-year growth, compared to 21,310 units exported in June 2025, it said.
The company's sales performance in June reflects the sustained momentum, supported by strong demand, said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.
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