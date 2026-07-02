Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 21% sales growth in June at 115,030 units

Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle on Thursday said its total vehicle sales in India witnessed a 21 per cent on-year growth in June to 115,030 units.

The company had sold a total of 95,244 two-wheelers in May 2025, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

Domestic sales for June increased to 91,264 units, up 23 per cent from 73,934 units a year ago, it said, adding exports stood at 23,766 units for the reporting month, with a 12 per cent year-on-year growth, compared to 21,310 units exported in June 2025, it said.