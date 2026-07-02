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Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 21% sales growth in June at 115,030 units

The company's sales performance in June reflects the sustained momentum, supported by strong demand, said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd

Suzuki Motor
Image: Suzuki's Linkedin profile
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
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Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle on Thursday said its total vehicle sales in India witnessed a 21 per cent on-year growth in June to 115,030 units.

The company had sold a total of 95,244 two-wheelers in May 2025, Suzuki Motorcycle India said. 

ALSO READ: Tata Motors CV, Ashok Leyland gain 2% on healthy volume growth in June

Domestic sales for June increased to 91,264 units, up 23 per cent from 73,934 units a year ago, it said, adding exports stood at 23,766 units for the reporting month, with a 12 per cent year-on-year growth, compared to 21,310 units exported in June 2025, it said.

The company's sales performance in June reflects the sustained momentum, supported by strong demand, said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Suzuki MotorSuzuki Motors

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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