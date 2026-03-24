After Zomato, Swiggy raises platform fee to ₹17.58 amid cost pressures

Less than a week after food delivery firm Zomato raised its platform fee, rival Swiggy has also followed suit. While ordering food online on Swiggy, customers will experience a marginal rise in cost as the platform fee has increased from Rs 14.99 to Rs 17.58, a 17.2 per cent increase.

A platform fee is an additional charge levied by digital platforms, including food delivery apps, to cover operational costs, maintenance, and technology improvements.

In the case of Zomato, the platform fee was increased from Rs 12.50 to Rs 14.90, a 19.2 per cent hike. However, Swiggy’s platform fee includes the goods and services tax (GST) on the platform fee, while Zomato lists the GST on the platform fee separately. Combined with the platform fee and its associated GST, Swiggy’s total fee currently stands at Rs 17.58 and Zomato’s fee also equals exactly Rs 17.58.