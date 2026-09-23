Syneos Health opens global life sciences and technology centre in Hyderabad

Adding to Hyderabad's standing as one of India's largest healthcare-biotech global capability centre hubs, Syneos Health, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organisation, has opened a new Global Life Sciences and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, adding to the city’s growing concentration of global life sciences and technology capabilities.

The 137,000-sq-ft centre is the company’s largest in Asia and third-largest globally, with an initial workforce of more than 700 professionals, expected to grow over the coming years. With Syneos Health joining the ecosystem, four of the world’s top five Contract Research Organisations (CROs) now have a presence in Hyderabad, adding further depth to the city’s clinical research and life sciences capabilities.

The centre was inaugurated by D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana. The new centre brings together capabilities in clinical development, commercialisation, medical affairs, technology, AI and corporate functions. Syneos Health is also positioning India as a strategic growth hub beyond the traditional delivery-centre model, with global leaders and teams working from the city to support drug development and commercialisation for customers worldwide. Hyderabad has emerged as India’s healthcare-biotech GCC leader, accounting for 20–23 per cent of the country’s overall healthcare-biotech GCC market. This builds on Telangana’s end-to-end life sciences ecosystem, spanning APIs, bulk drugs, generics, CDMO, vaccines, research and discovery. Global companies including MSD, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Amgen, among others, are building capabilities across this value chain, from research and development and clinical development to data, technology and AI.

"Hyderabad has built one of India’s strongest life sciences ecosystems and one of its deepest technology talent pools. The next opportunity is to bring these strengths together with AI. We are moving from a city where medicines are made and services are delivered to a city where the future of healthcare and life sciences is being built," Babu said. "With an end-to-end ecosystem spanning APIs, bulk drugs, generics, CDMO, vaccines, research and discovery, and a growing concentration of global healthcare and biotech GCCs, Hyderabad has the talent and depth to become a global testbed for AI-enabled life sciences. Today, we are proud to welcome Syneos Health to Telangana and to our growing life sciences ecosystem. Its new Global Life Sciences and Technology Centre is exactly the kind of high-value capability we want to see grow here, bringing science, drug development, AI and technology together to build solutions for the world," he added.

Tom Wollman, Head of Operational Excellence, Syneos Health, said that for more than two decades, India has been an important part of the global organisation and is helping shape its future. "Beyond building capabilities, we are bringing together leaders, experts and innovators who are helping redefine how work gets done, creating smarter approaches to drug development and commercialisation for customers around the world," he said. Jinu Jose, General Manager, India and Strategic Growth Hubs, Syneos Health, said, "This is far more than a new office. It is a strategic hub where global leaders, clinical and commercial experts, and technologists and innovators are helping shape the future of healthcare, while delivering better outcomes for biopharmaceutical customers. We are building an environment where colleagues can develop new capabilities, collaborate across disciplines and contribute to work with global impact."