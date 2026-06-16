Tablets get screen time in India as sales and exports demand expand

Don’t ignore tablets: They have a market size of 4.5 million units and are outpacing smartphones in shipment growth while emerging as a strong export sector. Driven by a shift towards 12-inch screens, tablets are blurring the line between laptops and mobile devices.

While most mid-to-large laptops in India are imported, the domestic tablet market is fiercely competitive. Established players like Lenovo and Samsung are facing fresh rivalry from Apple and Xiaomi, both of which recently launched models with screens larger than 12 inches. As local manufacturing ramps up, these tech giants are increasingly using India as a base to supply both the local market and growing export demands.

Changing consumer preference is reflected by the fact that shipments of 13-inch and larger tablets increased by a staggering 338 per cent in Q1 2026. Smaller tablets, such as the once-popular 11-to 11.9-inch category, grew by 29 per cent. In contrast, shipments of tablets less than 9.9 inches in size shrank by 52 per cent and those sized 10 to 10.9 inches by a whopping 76 per cent.

Despite rising memory chip prices, tablet sales increased by more than 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) compared to the previous year, according to Counterpoint Research. In contrast, smartphone shipments declined by 3 per cent in the same quarter.

Just like smartphones, the tablet market is clearly moving towards premiumisation. The average selling price of a tablet in Q1 2026 was up by 20 per cent from the year before.

While smartphones get attention, domestic tablet production is quietly surging. In Q1 2026, manufacturers exported over 200,000 tablets from India, a milestone driven primarily by Samsung and Lenovo.

Domestic assembly of tablets increased by 61 per cent in Q1 2026. Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies are expanding their domestic production base, while Realme considers entering the market.