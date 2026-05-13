Tamil Nadu, UP, Delhi among top states in logistics performance index

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Delhi have been categorised as 'exemplars' in the logistics performance ranking for 2025, according to a report released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

The logistics index chart, released as part of LEADS (Logistics ease across different states) 2025 report, is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

'Exemplars' represent the top-performing states and Union Territories (UTs) that demonstrate sustained excellence across policy, infrastructure, service delivery and regulatory dimensions in the logistics sector, as per the report.

LEADS is the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) flagship national assessment of logistics performance across states and Union Territories and serves as an important benchmarking and reform tool for improving logistics efficiency across the country.

The report was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital. As per the report, 11 states and UTs - Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Tripura, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry - have been categorised as "high performers". High Performers comprise states and UTs that demonstrate strong and consistent outcomes across the majority of performance indicators. Similarly, 18 states and UTs have been categorised as 'accelerators'. The category includes Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep.