Tara coal block auction followed Chhattisgarh's 2025 approval: Centre

The Coal Ministry on Friday said the Tara coal block in Chhattisgarh was put up for auction only after the state government changed its position on the block’s exclusion from commercial coal auctions and confirmed in December 2025 that it was outside the Lemru Elephant Corridor.

The clarification from the Ministry of Coal comes amid recent media reports questioning the auction of the Tara coal block, which the ministry termed “misleading” and based on incomplete facts.

According to the ministry, the block was initially offered under the seventh tranche of commercial coal mine auctions in 2023 but was subsequently withdrawn after the Chhattisgarh government sought the exclusion of coal blocks in the Hasdeo Arand area from commercial coal mine auctions.

Following the state government's request, coal blocks in the Hasdeo Arand area that overlapped with the Lemru Elephant Corridor were not offered in subsequent auction rounds. However, the state government subsequently wrote to the Centre on December 11, 2025, requesting that the Tara coal block be included in an upcoming auction. In the communication, the state said the block was outside the Lemru Elephant Corridor and could be offered for auction. “Accordingly, the coal block was put up for auction under the 15th round of commercial coal mine auction duly removing the influence zone of Lemru Elephant Corridor,” the ministry said.