Potential leadership transition and listing of Tata Sons would not immediately affect the ratings of the companies in the salt-to-software conglomerate, S&P Global said on Tuesday, saying that changes to the financial policies are likely to be gradual.
The comments by the ratings agency come amid a deepening boardroom rift at India's Tata group, with controlling charities at odds with management over the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and the response to a listing mandate for the holding company.
Tata Trusts have proposed a restructuring that could help Tata Sons avoid a listing after the central bank rejected the company's request to surrender its status as a large non-bank finance company.
Investors are closely tracking developments as a potential listing could unlock value for shareholders of group companies that have stakes in the unlisted parent.
S&P said the group's rated companies are run by independent professional management teams, although Tata Sons continued to influence strategy.
S&P currently rates Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Power Renewable Energy and Tata Capital at "BBB" with a stable outlook, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a "BBB" rating with a negative outlook. Jaguar Land Rover is rated "BBB-" with a negative outlook.
A routine listing of Tata Sons would be credit-neutral in the near term, the ratings agency said.
However, over the longer term, public shareholding could lead to greater scrutiny of capital allocation, shareholder returns and support for weaker group companies, potentially affecting its assessment of group support, S&P said.
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