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Tata leadership transition, IPO unlikely to impact ratings: S&P Global

Tata Trusts have proposed a restructuring that could help Tata Sons avoid a listing after the central bank rejected the company's request to ‌surrender its status as a large non-bank finance company

Tata Group, Tata, Tata Sons
A routine listing ‌of Tata Sons would be credit-neutral in the near term, the ratings agency said | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 1:22 PM IST
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Potential leadership transition and listing of Tata Sons would not immediately affect the ratings of the ​companies in the salt-to-software conglomerate, S&P Global said ​on Tuesday, saying that changes to the financial policies ‌are likely to be gradual.

The comments by the ratings agency come amid a deepening boardroom rift at India's Tata group, with controlling charities at odds with management over the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and the response to a listing mandate for the holding company.

Tata Trusts have proposed a restructuring that could help Tata Sons avoid a listing after the central bank rejected the company's request to ‌surrender its status as a large non-bank finance company.

Investors are closely tracking developments as a potential listing could unlock value for shareholders of group companies that have stakes in the unlisted parent.

S&P said the group's rated companies are run by independent professional management teams, although Tata Sons continued to influence ​strategy.

S&P currently rates Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Power Renewable Energy ‌and Tata Capital at "BBB" with a stable outlook, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a "BBB" rating with a ​negative ‌outlook. Jaguar Land Rover is rated "BBB-" with a negative outlook.

A routine listing ‌of Tata Sons would be credit-neutral in the near term, the ratings agency said.

However, over the longer term, public ‌shareholding ​could lead to ​greater scrutiny of capital allocation, shareholder returns and support for weaker group companies, potentially affecting its assessment of group ‌support, S&P ​said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :TataTata groupTata SonsTata Sons Limitedcredit rating

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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