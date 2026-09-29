Potential leadership transition and listing of Tata Sons would not immediately affect the ratings of the ​companies in the salt-to-software conglomerate, S&P Global said ​on Tuesday, saying that changes to the financial policies ‌are likely to be gradual.

The comments by the ratings agency come amid a deepening boardroom rift at India's Tata group, with controlling charities at odds with management over the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran and the response to a listing mandate for the holding company.

Tata Trusts have proposed a restructuring that could help Tata Sons avoid a listing after the central bank rejected the company's request to ‌surrender its status as a large non-bank finance company.

Investors are closely tracking developments as a potential listing could unlock value for shareholders of group companies that have stakes in the unlisted parent. S&P said the group's rated companies are run by independent professional management teams, although Tata Sons continued to influence ​strategy. S&P currently rates Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Power Renewable Energy ‌and Tata Capital at "BBB" with a stable outlook, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has a "BBB" rating with a ​negative ‌outlook. Jaguar Land Rover is rated "BBB-" with a negative outlook. A routine listing ‌of Tata Sons would be credit-neutral in the near term, the ratings agency said.