Tata Motors PV sales rise 23% to 75,426 units in Oct on strong demand
The company registered total sales of 61,295 units in the year-ago month
The company registered total sales of 61,295 units in the year-ago month
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Sunday reported a 23 per cent rise in total sales to 75,426 units across domestic and international markets in October.
The company registered total sales of 61,295 units in the year-ago month.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 21 per cent to 73,894 units last month from 61,134 units in October 2025, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) said in a statement.
International business passenger vehicle sales jumped manifold to 1,532 units in October compared to 161 units a year ago, it added.
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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 2:43 PM IST