Tata Motors to give discounts in govt's CV replacement scheme for Delhi-NCR

Tata Motors has joined the government’s scheme to provide discounts for the replacement of old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR, according to an official statement on Thursday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Government of India’s scheme was signed between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Tata Motors.

Under the agreement, the automaker will provide an 8 per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses purchased under the scheme. For electric vehicles, the discount will be equal to the amount applicable to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle of the equivalent gross vehicle weight (GVW) category.

The Tata Motors pact widens original equipment manufacturer (OEM) participation in the vehicle-replacement programme for Delhi-NCR, where older commercial vehicles have been identified as a major source of transport emissions. What buyers get In addition to the 8 per cent discount offered by participating OEMs, the central government will provide 5 per cent interest subvention and fixed monthly fuel vouchers for five years. Participating state governments will provide up to 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax for ten years and a waiver of registration fees for eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Earlier in the week, Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility signed similar pacts with the government to implement the scheme. Together, these companies have around 50 per cent market share in trucks and buses.