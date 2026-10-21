Tata Power to set up ₹54 crore GCC in Odisha for next-gen energy solutions

Tata Power is setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in Odisha, the first under the state’s dedicated policy framework, seeking to leverage its operational experience and digital capabilities to develop next-generation solutions for the evolving energy landscape.

The Odisha Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, unveiled last year, targets investments of over ₹1,000 crore across regional hubs in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradip, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur.

A senior company executive said the GCC, which is being set up in Khorda district with an initial investment of ₹54.31 crore, is expected to be fully functional within the next three months.

“The investment will primarily be directed towards information technology (IT) infrastructure, software licences, office setup and manpower, enabling the centre to build the technology and talent capabilities required to support its operations,” the executive said.

The GCC will focus on developing advanced digital solutions across power and energy value chain using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), generative AI and agentic AI to improve operational efficiency, asset health monitoring, demand forecasting and investment planning across Tata Power’s business verticals. “The global power and energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by renewable energy integration, grid modernisation, digitalisation and changing customer expectations. Technologies like AI, data analytics, automation and cloud platforms are now important in improving operational efficiency, strengthening grid reliability and enabling data-driven decision-making,” the executive said. The centre will also work on emerging technologies such as knowledge graphs, blockchain, digital twins and simulation systems for renewable energy, manufacturing, grids and pumped-hydro projects. These applications will cover both construction and operational requirements.

It will also support the development of digital products and services for external customers, potentially creating opportunities to commercialise technologies developed at the centre. According to Tata Power, the GCC is expected to create 110 high-skill jobs in Odisha. It will bring together professionals in digital technologies, engineering and energy analytics, including AI specialists, data scientists, digital platform engineers, Cloud infrastructure engineers and power-sector experts. “Beyond direct employment, the GCC is also expected to contribute to the development of a broader technology and innovation ecosystem in the state through partnerships with startups, universities and technology partners. It will collaborate with academic institutions to support innovation, knowledge development and talent creation,” the executive added.