Tata Steel, Dutch govt extend JLoI for green steel project to 2027

Tata Steel, the Dutch government and the Province of North Holland, have agreed to extend the Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI) for the Green Steel Project until March 1, 2027, to continue discussions on the decarbonisation of the steelmaker’s Netherlands operations.

In a statement on Friday, Tata Steel said that the extension by five months will provide the parties with additional time to address a number of outstanding matters and work towards a realistic approach to the integrated health and decarbonisation project. The shared ambition remains unchanged, it added.

A non-binding JLoI had been signed between Tata Steel, the Dutch government and the province of North Holland in September 2025 with a potential state backing up to 2 billion euros.

The Green Steel Project, the company said, recognises the economic importance of steelmaking to the Netherlands and aims to achieve sustainable, healthier, cleaner and future-proof steel production in IJmuiden and an improved living environment. “By extending the JLoI, the parties allow themselves more time to address a number of recently changed circumstances and topics that are necessary to reach a final tailor made agreement and to come to a final investment decision,” the company said. Tata Steel Nederland is engaging with the Province of North Holland and the Environmental Agency for exploring options for the safe, responsible and controlled closure of both its coke and gas plants.

The company said that the Dutch regulatory framework governing the production, storage and transportation of steel slag has become increasingly complex, with implications for steelmaking given. “A sustainable and workable solution is therefore required to provide the regulatory certainty and clarity needed to support future investment decisions,” it said. Several topics are being addressed affecting the project's long-term financial and operational viability, including network tariffs and evolving regulatory and market conditions, such as the recent revision by the European Commission of the timetable for the phase-out of free carbon dioxide allowances. The company said that asas the basic engineering phase approaches completion, Tata Steel Nederland is working on optimisation and prioritisation on the spending and execution of the Green Steel Project, including on account of changed circumstances.