Tata Steel inaugurates scrap-based e-furnace for sustainable steelmaking

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday inaugurated Tata Steel's state-of-the-art scrap-based electric arc furnace built with an investment of nearly Rs 3,200 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said the state government offers a congenial environment for the industry to flourish.

The 0.75 million tonne per annum (mtpa) scrap-based facility is designed to achieve CO emissions less than 0.3 tonnes per tonne of steel, Tata Steel said.

According to a company statement, Tata Steel Friday marked a historic milestone in the company's journey toward sustainable steelmaking with the introduction of its scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility at Hi-Tech Valley, Ludhiana.

"As India accelerates its transition towards a climate-resilient future, sustainability has become a national imperative - one that demands urgent, collective action. The EAF reflects Tata Group's long-term commitment to building a greener, more resilient industrial future," Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. Mann and Chandrasekaran were present on the occasion, along with T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, and other senior government officials and company representatives. "The Ludhiana EAF marks a defining milestone in Tata Steel's journey towards achieving net zero by 2045. It reflects how Tata Steel is rethinking capital investment for circular economy -- by backing technologies that reduce resource intensity while remaining globally competitive," Narendran said, thanking the Punjab government for its support.