Tata Trusts to Charity Commissioner: Allow SRTT to take part in AGM

Some trustees of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner recently with a plea to allow trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) to participate in a critical annual general meeting (AGM).

SRTT, one of the two core shareholders of Tata Trusts, was barred by the Charity Commissioner earlier this year from attending meetings and taking any decisions following an alleged violation of governance norms linked to life trustees.

Ahead of the Tata Trusts board meeting on August 13 and the Tata Sons AGM on August 18, the letter to the Charity Commissioner assumes significance because the absence of SRTT could imply a lack of quorum.