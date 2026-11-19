Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday questioned whether India Inc had done enough to increase employment and employee incomes following corporate tax reductions and other government reforms, calling on businesses to assess how policy benefits had contributed to broader economic gains.

Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (Ficci's) annual general meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi urged companies to evaluate their contribution to employment generation, investment and India's long-term economic development.

He highlighted the government's tax relief measures, stating there is no income tax on annual earnings up to ₹12 lakh. He added that purchasing power had increased and tax return filing and refunds had been made easier, ensuring that taxpayers' money was not held up.

Under the current government, the baseline corporate tax rate for existing domestic companies was reduced from 30 per cent to 22 per cent (25.17 per cent effective rate, including surcharge and cess) in September 2019. A 15 per cent base rate was also introduced for eligible new domestic manufacturing companies. PM Modi invites suggestions from India Inc ALSO READ: Centre proposes separate wholesale licensing framework for bulk drugs PM Modi also asked India Inc to suggest further reforms needed to accelerate the country's growth. He urged businesses to focus on making India self-reliant and invest more in agriculture and allied sectors. "Without hesitation or reservation, please write to me openly about what still needs to be improved," the Prime Minister said, reported news agency PTI.