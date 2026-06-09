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Tea Board eyes new markets as West Asia conflict threatens export growth

The Tea Board is targeting China, Africa and Canada to sustain exports as geopolitical tensions disrupt shipments to key West Asian markets

The Darjeeling tea sector is already on a fragile footing as it grapples with climate change, labour absenteeism, declining yields and rising competition from Nepal teas.
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India's tea exports touched a record high of 282.11 million kg (mkg) in 2025-26, the highest ever recorded by the country, according to Tea Board Deputy Chairman C Murugan
Ishita Ayan Dutt
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
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The Tea Board is banking on market diversification to cushion the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict and keep tea exports at last year's level.
 
India's tea exports touched a record high of 282.11 million kg (mkg) in 2025-26, the highest ever recorded by the country, according to Tea Board Deputy Chairman C Murugan.
 
In the wake of geopolitical challenges, exporters were able to diversify into new markets, he said.
 
China emerged as one such destination, with Indian tea exports to the country rising to 18.38 mkg in 2025-26 from 11.6 mkg in the previous fiscal.
 
However, Murugan stressed that India would not become overly reliant on the Chinese market. “We are not going to depend completely on the China market,” he said during a media interaction.
 
He said North and West African countries, along with Canada, are among the other markets being targeted for export growth.
 
Accounting for about 115 million kg (mkg) of India's tea exports, West Asia is a crucial market, particularly Iran and Iraq. A pick-up from the region could help exports surpass last year's record level, Murugan said.
 
Meanwhile, orthodox tea prices have been trending upwards on expectations of a normalisation of trade in the region. Prices have risen by about ₹35-40 per kg, according to Tea Board officials.
 
Murugan noted that while exporters had identified new markets, it would be difficult to suddenly absorb the 115 mkg exported to West Asia in alternative destinations.
 
To support market diversification efforts, the Tea Board is planning promotional activities in the targeted markets.
 
Provisional Tea Board data for January-March 2026 showed that exports stood at 54.69 mkg compared with 69.24 mkg in the corresponding period a year earlier. Tea Board officials said export volumes in April were also 3-4 per cent lower than a year earlier, largely due to geopolitical challenges affecting key markets.
 
Central scheme for tea workers
 
With the same party now in power at both the Centre and in West Bengal, the state government is set to implement the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana, two years after it was announced by the Union government.
 
Murugan said: "Despite repeated requests, the State-Level Committee (SLC) was not formed. Since the committee is a prerequisite for fund release, the scheme could not be implemented in West Bengal."
 
"Now, the process of the scheme's implementation has begun with the setting up of the SLC," he said.
 
The scheme — meant for Assam and West Bengal — has a total outlay of ₹1,000 crore, of which ₹314 crore has been allocated to Bengal.
 

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Topics :Tea BoardTea Exportsimports

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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