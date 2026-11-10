Industry bodies back Tea Board panel proposal on minimum sustainable price

A committee constituted by the Tea Board of India has recommended introducing a minimum sustainable price (MSP) for tea to address the widening gap between production costs and market realisations, a move welcomed by tea industry associations.

In July 2026, the Tea Board constituted a 10-member committee for MSP comprising representatives and stakeholders from the tea industry.

The committee recommended a composite index reflecting wage movements and the consumer price index (CPI) to determine the benchmark MSP. It also proposed periodic reviews of the benchmark to ensure the pricing framework aligns with changes in production costs and inflation.

If adopted, the benchmark for tea pricing, would have implications for both auction and private sales.

Industry associations said the Tea Board sent a report to the commerce ministry recommending an MSP for tea about 20 days ago. On Tuesday, five tea industry associations — the Indian Tea Association (ITA), Tea Association of India (TAI), United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations (CISTA) and Federation of Indian Tea Manufacturers Association (FITMA) — urged the commerce ministry to adopt the recommendations and ensure early implementation of the suggestions. Suneel Singh Sikand, Chairman, ITA, said the recommendation for a MSP is an important policy intervention towards addressing the structural challenges confronting the Indian tea industry.

“Ensuring remunerative returns to producers is critical to sustaining operations, facilitating investment in replantation and productivity enhancement and securing the industry’s long-term sustainability,” he added. The recommendation comes at a time when the tea industry is bracing for implementation of the Code on Wages, with labour costs accounting for about 60 per cent of the total cost of production. Arijit Raha, secretary general of the ITA, said the implementation of the Code on Wages would lead to a substantial increase in wages for skilled and semi-skilled workers across the country, including those in the tea industry. “This would make it increasingly difficult for the industry to meet its obligations in the present environment. That is what the Tea Board has taken into consideration,” he said.

Hemant Bangur, former chairman, ITA and TAI, said, the balance sheets of tea-producing companies are in the red and the cycle has been going on for last 20 years. “There is a structural problem in the tea industry. You have a large number of producers and few buyers.” Describing the market as dysfunctional, Bangur argued that market forces could operate effectively only in a fair and level-playing field, making intervention necessary. “The intervention proposed is an MSP, which would enable us to run our estates sustainably,” he said. C K Dhanuka, chairman of Dhunseri Tea and Industries, and a long-time advocate of MSP for tea, urged the government to adopt the committee's recommendations.

“A minimum sustainable price will help bring realisations in line with costs, so that the industry can accommodate wage revisions, protect employment and the competitiveness of Indian tea,” he said. The industry also pointed out that MSP would ensure “better and stable” returns for small tea growers. Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, president, Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations (CISTA), said, “Small tea growers constitute a significant segment of India’s tea industry and contribute substantially to domestic tea production. Their economic viability is intrinsically linked to the prices realised for green leaf." A properly structured MSP mechanism would help ensure more remunerative and stable returns for small tea growers, Chakraborty added.