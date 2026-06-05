Technology company AirTrunk to invest ₹3 trillion in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that AirTrunk, an Asia-Pacific and Middle East technology company, will invest around ₹3 trillion in India and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity.

After his meeting with AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda, the prime minister also said that this is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem.

"India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around ₹3 trillion ($30 billion) in India, and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," he said in a post on X.