Telangana Assembly passes Bill for welfare, social security of gig workers

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill aimed at the welfare of gig workers.

State Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, who moved the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met gig workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and listened to their problems.

In view of the absence of job security, minimum wages and health screening for gig workers, Rahul Gandhi had suggested that the government hold a dialogue with aggregators and labour unions and enact legislation for their welfare, he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with aggregators and unions, following which the government prepared a draft Bill that was placed in the public domain for 30 days, he added.

It received 65 suggestions, and the government held further discussions with aggregators. Vivek said he had held talks with aggregators, who pointed out that they were facing losses and could come under further financial stress if the government imposed a heavy cess. However, the government persuaded them of the need for social security measures for gig workers. There are about four lakh gig workers in Telangana, he said. The Bill proposes the formation of a board comprising representatives of aggregators, workers and the government to address issues faced by gig workers. Explaining the key provisions, he said gig workers would need to register with the government to obtain a unique ID, and both general and specific social security schemes would be extended to them.

The government would also introduce a grievance redressal mechanism, and every aggregator platform with at least 100 workers would be required to constitute an internal dispute resolution committee. A social security and welfare fund would be established for the benefit of gig workers, and a mechanism to impose penalties on aggregators would also be put in place. Responding to issues raised by BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu, CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, AIMIM member Ahmed Bin Abdulla Balala and others, Vivek said a helpline for workers could be introduced. He further said the government would speak to bankers to facilitate loans at low interest rates for gig workers, and a round-table conference of unorganised workers would be held to deliberate on welfare measures.