Telangana govt bans cash wages, brings gig workers under new regulations

In a major policy shift hailed as "gold standard for progressive labour governance", the Telangana government has officially banned cash wage payments to workers, mandated electronic transfer, and brought gig workers under the safety net of minimum wages.

A new government order (GO) on labour governance activates the provisions of the Centre's Code on Wages, 2019, completely repealing and superseding the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, across the state.

A government statement on Monday said, "Payouts via paper cash are explicitly banned. Employers must disburse wages through direct electronic transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS) or bank check, building an unalterable trail for labour inspectors and protecting vulnerable workgroups." By bridging structural business requirements with social protections, the GO (No 6) achieves an "elegant legal balance," it said.

The GO eliminates the "fragmented, friction-heavy industries-wise frameworks seen in other states" and implements a unified, transparent grid designed to maximise worker security. It makes Telangana India's most attractive destination for domestic and international capital, it said. To cut corporate red tape and ensure direct compliance clarity, the notification eliminates hundreds of industry-specific schedules. Instead, the notification categorises all non-agricultural, commercial, and industrial setups into four skill categories. The notification divided workers into four categories- Unskilled, Semi-skilled, Skilled and Highly skilled for fixing minimum wages. The state has been divided into three zones- Zone 1 covers Municipal Corporations, Zone 2-Municipalities and Zone 3-Rural Areas.

In Zone 1, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has increased from ₹12,750 to ₹16,000, for semi-skilled workers, from ₹13,152 to ₹17,000; for the skilled category, from ₹13,772 to ₹18,500; and for the highly skilled category, from ₹14,607 to ₹20,000. The notification came into effect on Monday. In its mandate to ensure favourable working conditions for workers, the order said any task executed past standard eight-hour daily shifts, or requested on public holidays and weekly rest days, must be compensated as overtime at double (two times) the standard rate of wages. If an industrial cluster already pays higher rates than this order's baseline, the old wages are legally exempted from the new rules.

Furthermore, those workers are granted an additional mandatory 10 per cent enhancement over their old wages. While providing historic safety nets for labour, the GO offers strategic advantages to corporate management and industry. It eliminates hundreds of complex, industry-specific schedules and provides a single compliance matrix. This drastically lowers legal processing overhead and corporate tracking costs. The clear distinction between Municipal Corporations (Zone-I), Municipalities (Zone-II), and Rural Areas (Zone-III) lets large-scale industrial developers set up labour-intensive projects such as textiles, manufacturing in lower-overhead rural zones while managing corporate setups in urban centres, the statement said. It said the GO "positioned Telangana far ahead of regional competitors such as Karnataka or Maharashtra" through several pioneering features.