Telcos, ISPs want property managers to bear connectivity infra costs

“It has to be explicitly captured that the cost and ownership for this, would have to be borne by the property managers (including government bodies wherever applicable) and a suitable commercial agreement should be executed by them with the respective TSPs/ISPs,” noted the representation, issued by the Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents India’s leading telcos, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Trai had recommended in its consultation paper on Review of Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations that government buildings should mandatorily come under the rating framework.