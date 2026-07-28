Telecom subscriber base rises to 1.3 bn in June, Airtel leads growth: Trai

Telecom subscriber base in the country increased marginally to 1.348 billion in June, driven by net addition of subscribers on the networks of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel led subscriber growth during the month, adding 3.163 million users compared with May. The additions included 2.989 million mobile subscribers and 173,000 fixed-line connections.

It was followed by Reliance Jio which reported a net addition of 2.291 million subscribers, comprising 2.146 million in mobile segment and 144,000 in fixed line segment.

Together, the two private telecom operators accounted for 5.454 million, or about 87 per cent, of the total net addition of 6.2 million subscribers in June.

"The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,343.1 million at the end of May 2026 to 1,348.08 million at the end of June 2026, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.37 per cent," sector regulator TRAI's monthly data subscriber report for June 2026 said. The total number of wireless connections in June increased to 1.3 billion from 1.294 billion in May. The total wireless connections comprised 1.147 billion consumer sim, 134.7 million M2M sim and 17.8 million fixed wireless access connections. Vodafone Idea reported net addition of 163,000 wireless subscribers. State-run BSNL added 94,006 subscribers during the reported month.