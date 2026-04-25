Home / Industry / News / Textiles and garment exports fall 2.2% to $35.8 billion in FY26: GTRI

Textiles and garment exports fall 2.2% to $35.8 billion in FY26: GTRI

GTRI said the declining pattern is visible across major segments - cotton textiles (- 3.9 per cent), ready-made garments (- 1.4 per cent), and carpets (- 5.3 per cent)

textile, textiles
For instance, man-made textiles show a 3.6 per cent rise in INR(Indian Rupee) but a 0.8 per cent decline in dollar terms | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The country's textiles and garment exports fell 2.2 per cent to $35.8 billion in 2025-26 due to contraction in shipments of key segments such as cotton, think tank GTRI said on Saturday.

In rupee terms too, the exports fell 2.1 per cent during the last fiscal.

GTRI said the declining pattern is visible across major segments - cotton textiles (- 3.9 per cent), ready-made garments (- 1.4 per cent), and carpets (- 5.3 per cent). Only handicrafts grew slightly by 1.5 per cent during the fiscal.

The contrast between Rupee and dollar growth highlights a deeper structural concern, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

Its founder Ajay Srivastava said India is exporting more in value terms domestically, but earning fewer dollars globally.

For instance, man-made textiles show a 3.6 per cent rise in INR(Indian Rupee) but a 0.8 per cent decline in dollar terms, and garments show a 2.9 per cent INR increase despite a 1.4 per cent dollar contraction, he said.

This suggests that currency depreciation and not competitiveness is behind the apparent growth, he said adding in real terms, India is losing market share or failing to expand in key global markets, particularly in labour-intensive sectors where it should be gaining ground.

He added this "raises a critical policy question: why are ongoing reforms not translating into export growth? Despite initiatives on production-linked incentives, logistics improvements, and trade facilitation, the data shows stagnation or decline in core segments. The government must urgently investigate bottlenecks".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

AI push deepens layoffs as Big Tech cuts workforce, trims hiring globally

Premium

AI talent hiring jumps 59.5% in India amid rising adoption across sectors

Premium

From ice cream to mangoes: Summer heat fires up quick commerce sales

Cost overruns in central infra projects ease slightly to ₹5.61 trn in March

Premium

₹5,000 cr incentive for states to boost mining blocks' auction, ops

Topics :Textile & apparel exportsTextiles MinistryTextiles Industriestextile markettextile industryTextile exports

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story