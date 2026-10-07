The age of electrostates: India faces a long road to electrification

“Currently, India does not have a single, economy-wide electrification target like China,’’ said Debmalya Sen, president, India Energy Storage Alliance, an industry alliance. It pursues sectoral targets for renewables, electric vehicles, and clean energy capacity, “but with the COP31 35-by-35 pledge gaining global attention, there is growing momentum for India to consider setting a unified national benchmark.”
“Such a target could attract greater investment, especially as electrification becomes central to climate action and energy security.”
India’s draft national electricity policy sets per capita consumption goals of 2,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) by 2030 and over 4,000 kWh by 2047, and expects electricity's share of energy demand rising from 21 per cent in 2025 to 60 per cent by 2070, said Tanya Singhal, country head-India at Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, an organisation founded by the Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund. But “meeting that while electrifying transport, cooking and industry needs a grid that can carry the load.’’