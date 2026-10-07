The age of electrostates: India faces a long road to electrification

But curtailments — industry jargon for electricity that is produced but unable to flow to consumers because of lack of transmission network — threaten capacity additions. In the second half of 2025, India curtailed 2.3 TWh of solar generation; total loss from curtailment was already at 3TWh in the first quarter of 2026. In Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – states that together account for 45 per cent of India’s renewable generation capacity – some projects have faced curtailment of up to 50 per cent.