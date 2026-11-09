The great IT reset: IT firms must embrace AI or face shrinking margins

Sudhir Singh, CEO and executive director of Noida-based IT multinational Coforge, says, “The technology services industry is moving from a model built primarily around the deployment of skilled people to one built around the deployment of intelligence, automation and accountable business outcomes.”

In the traditional labour-arbitrage model, value was closely linked to the number of people, hours and locations involved in delivering a service. AI is changing that equation. Code, testing, documentation, analysis and several forms of knowledge work can now be performed faster and with fewer people. “As a result, clients are asking a different question: Not ‘how many people can you deploy?’ but ‘how many people do I still need’?” said Singh.