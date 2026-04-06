The long reach of West Asia war: Sheffield of the East waits and watches

Seventy-five-year-old Dinesh Seksaria woke early on Thursday to catch Donald Trump’s address, hoping the United States (US) President would signal an end to the spiralling conflict in West Asia. Instead, what he heard offered little comfort. Like many watching anxiously across the world, the industry veteran realised the wait for peace — and for trade to normalise — was far from over.

The ebb and flow of hope has become routine for the owner of two foundry units — Dinesh Brothers and Govind Steel Company. Each day, he spends two to three hours tracking the US President’s comments, scrolling through updates, and looking for the first hint that the conflict may wind down.

Cargo with nowhere to go

On a sultry afternoon at his Howrah unit, the fallout of the war plays out on his computer screen. Two containers carrying manhole covers bound for West Asia have returned to Mundra Port; another is stranded in Colombo.

“We are still hoping things will resolve in a couple of weeks and we won’t have to bring it back to Kolkata,” he says.

Outside, the clang of metal tells its own story. Consignments to the US and Europe are moving — but at a far higher cost.