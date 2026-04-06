The long reach of West Asia war: Sheffield of the East waits and watches

One of his units, which does fabrication for Indian Railways, has slowed operations. “The gas-based powder coating plant now runs three days a week and remains shut for two. Production is down by 15-20 per cent.”
When shock travels upstream
Kailash Agarwal of JPK Metallics reports a 10-15 per cent drop in production. “Output on the hand-moulding line has been reduced. Exports to West Asia have stopped, and one of our containers is even returning from Vizag. But we have to keep the shop running — ups and downs happen.”
Another unit focused on the domestic market reports a broader slowdown. “There is a slowdown across the supply chain — among both those we supply to and those they, in turn, supply to. Larger plants are facing issues in finishing operations, with cutting and welding activity down,” the owner says.