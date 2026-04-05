The new retail clock is ticking, and it's just 60 minutes to your closet

Industry insiders say the shift is driven by a mix of consumer behaviour, occasion-led buying, and the growing acceptance of speed as a convenience norm. The model increasingly caters to last-minute needs, social events, festivals, and impulse buys — moments that traditional ecommerce (ecom) and offline retail often fail to fulfil in time.
Noida-based ethnicwear brand Libas is taking a platform-wide approach. Bhavay Pruthi, senior vice-president (VP) of ecom and product management, said: “We see 60-minute delivery as a response to changing consumer habits, particularly around occasional buying.” Libas has observed sharp demand spikes during festivals and events. The brand is enabling qcom across marketplaces while preparing its own direct-to-consumer qcom rollout in three months. It has already begun enabling qcom from warehouses and exclusive brand outlets, with five warehouses and about 50 stores across India. For Libas, the economics are still being tested, but faster delivery is expected to improve conversion, increase customer loyalty, and support future expansion.