Thermal plants with critical coal stocks rise to 66 amid high demand

The critical situation of low coal stocks at thermal power plants seems to have worsened in the last week. The number of plants with critical coal stocks has risen from 59 on September 9 to 66 on September 14, according to fresh data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The actual level of stocks dropped 9 per cent from 26.2 MT on September 8 to 24.04 MT on September 13. Actual stocks as a percentage of normative stocks also slumped from 45 per cent to 41 per cent during the period. For comparison, around the same time last year, the number of power plants with critical coal stocks stood at 15 and the actual stock at around 50 million tonnes, roughly 89 per cent of the normative stock requirement.

The worsening situation this year has arisen from higher electricity demand and lower hydropower production, resulting in increased pressure on thermal power plants. “India’s electricity demand registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.6 per cent during the first 13 days of September 2026, following a 12.4 per cent YoY increase in August 2026 owing to warm weather and deficient rainfall. This, coupled with lower hydropower output, resulted in higher usage of thermal power and the PLFs increased in the first five months of FY2027 as compared to the same period last year,” said Ankit Jain, vice president & co-group head, corporate ratings, ICRA.

While the higher power demand has largely been met, a supply shortage of around 6 gigawatts, or 2.5 per cent of the total demand met, occurred on September 10 and 11. However, it improved to 0.5 per cent on September 14. The latest state to come under stress was Karnataka, with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday flagging a shortage of drinking water and electricity in the state. He said the government was exploring options to boost thermal generation and source additional supplies through the national grid. He also said electricity demand had crossed 19,000 MW last week, forcing the state government to purchase power at Rs 11-13 per unit during evening peak hours.

At the same time, a weak monsoon has stretched the power sector's capacity to the limit this year. With inadequate rainfall, farmers have increasingly relied on groundwater pumps for irrigation, pushing up electricity demand. Cooling demand, too, has remained elevated through the monsoon season. After stabilising in July and August, electricity demand has begun an upward trend again. During the first week of September, it mostly remained above 255 GW, even reaching around 267 GW in the last week. Meanwhile, low rainfall also meant lower reservoir levels and lower hydropower generation. “Domestic coal production fell by 3.1 per cent YoY during the first four months of FY2027, mainly due to lower output from Coal India Ltd as well as captive mines, especially in monsoons,” Jain said, while also adding that coal dispatches to the power sector rose by 4 per cent in the April-July 2026 period amid robust power demand and subdued hydro generation.

Jain said coal inventories have moderated steadily since April 2026, and coal stocks at thermal power plants remained at about seven days as on September 14, 2026, below the normative level of 18 days. Going forward, coal inventories are expected to begin recovering only if power demand moderates, monsoon disruptions ease and coal dispatches increase, although inventory levels are unlikely to return closer to normative levels in the near term. Furthermore, if the situation were to persist, power prices on the exchanges could increase along with a spike in night-time tariffs, leading to pressure on the power purchase costs of the discoms, Jain added.