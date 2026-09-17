Thermal power contracts to attract ₹2.4 trn amid RE constraints: Report

Indian states awarded 18.2 GW of fresh thermal power capacity in FY25 and FY26, and its development would entail an estimated ₹2.3–2.4 trillion in committed capital at a unit cost of roughly ₹13–14 crore per MW, according to the Centre for Innovation in Public Policy (CIPP).

It said in a report that if this investment is extended to the government's overall target of 80 GW of new coal-fired capacity by FY32, a cumulative capital commitment of roughly ₹10.8 trillion by 2032 will be required, which is more than 60 per cent above the ₹6.67 trillion estimated in the government's earlier planning documents.

The investment momentum will continue for the next three fiscal years through FY28, increasing from ₹1.1 lakh crore in the preceding three-year period, the report mentioned. It said between FY22 and FY24, India's coal-fired power industry was effectively closed for new business as state distribution utilities signed almost no new long-term PPAs for thermal capacity amid policy attention and capital shifting towards solar and wind. “That pause has now ended, and abruptly,” the report noted, citing renewable energy's limitation of daytime-only supply as creating a baseload gap. Central Electricity Authority resource-adequacy filings for individual states point to widening demand-supply imbalances in the years ahead, which is the underlying justification several states have given for going back to coal, it highlighted.